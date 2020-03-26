Junior doctors at special hospital for COVID-19 in Bihar want to go on home quarantine

Cocking a snook at the Bihar government’s preparedness for COVID-19, as many as 83 junior doctors at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), which has been designated as the State’s first special hospital, have written to their superintendent seeking 15-day home quarantine as many of them have developed symptoms of the viral disease in the absence of protective kits and masks.

Their petition has been forwarded to the Principal State Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar for further direction.

Two COVID-19 positive cases are currently admitted at NMCH, while several others are at the isolation ward. Bihar, so far, has reported four COVID-19 positive cases, of whom one has died.

As many as 275 samples were collected in the State till March 25, of which 268 were found to be negative, result for one sample is still awaited, and two were rejected.

The postgraduate medicos, who are called junior doctors at the hospital, have expressed their serious reservation over the lack of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE), N-95 masks, gloves and protective gowns in the hospital.

“We’re on duty without all these necessary kits and masks, which makes many of us vulnerable to infection...many of us have developed symptoms of COVID-19...but nobody is here to listen us”, said Ravi Ranjan Kumar Raman, president of NMCH Junior Doctors Association.

Earlier on March 23, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced monetary incentive equal to one month basic salary for doctors and paramedical staff for their contribution in fighting COVID-19 cases but the junior doctors have written to the government against the monetary incentive “and utilise the money to provide them PPE kits and N-95 masks for their safety”.

Meanwhile, the United Resident & Doctors Association of India has drawn attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its letter written on March 25, to the plight of the 83 junior doctors of NMCH.

“A recent incidence of Nalanda Medical College in Patna, Bihar has been brought to our notice where 83 resident doctors who had history of exposure to positive patients are now having symptoms and are suspected of being positive. No tests have been done, nor the said doctors have been quarantined which may complicate the situation. We request you to kindly direct authorities not to ignore such grievous situations”, the letter said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar issued a detailed advisory, subsequently supplemented with further advice, to the Civil Surgeons and DMs of all districts putting its response and recovery teams in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We face acute shortage of PPE kits, N-95 masks and other necessary protective wears..we’re still waiting for these to come...till then we’re left to serve and die here when our principal is handling everything through video conference”, alleged several junior doctors of NMCH.

“We too are human beings and have families... what will happen when doctors and their family too are infected?”, asked another junior doctor, requesting anonymity.

Facing acute scarcity of PPE kits and N-95 masks, the government has asked the doctors to use HIV protection kits.

“But, the HIV protection kit does not fully cover the face up to the neck as compared to the triple layered N-95 masks...it also does not have goggles to protect the eyes”, said the doctors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar said that they provided 475 PPE kits to NMCH and 200 to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on March 25.

However, doctors from all nine State-run medical colleges and hospitals that have been mapped for screening COVID-19 cases have lamented that they faced acute shortage of PPE kits, N-95 masks, shoes, gowns, gloves, even sanitisers and other necessary gear at their hospitals.

The government, though, has asked Jeevika workers to prepare nasal masks with cloth and also has permitted a factory in Vaishali district for production of sanitisers.