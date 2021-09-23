Other States

‘Jungle raj’ prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, women not safe: Chandrashekhar Azad

Chandrashekhar Azad. File  

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday said ‘jungle raj’ is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and women are not safe, days after the body of an eight-year-old Dalit girl was found in a village in Aligarh.

Mr. Azad was in Aligarh to meet the family members of the school girl whose body was recovered from a field near Kishangarh village on Monday, and said the incident is a “shocking pointer to the breakdown of law and order in the State”.

“As far as security of women is concerned, jungle raj prevails in Uttar Pradesh,” he told reporters while claiming that similar incidents took place recently in a various parts of Aligarh and Bijnor which was a cause of “serious concern”.

According to police, the girl had left for school at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning. Shortly before noon her school bag was spotted by some passers-by who raised an alarm.

When it was found that the girl had not reached school, her family started searching for her and found her body in the field. The victim’s family alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.


