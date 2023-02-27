ADVERTISEMENT

Jungle Raj prevailing in Bihar, people fed up with Nitish Kumar: BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

February 27, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Mathura

Dinesh Sharma said the Bihar Chief Minister's statements against the BJP are just desperate acts.

PTI

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The people of Bihar are fed up with the Nitish Kumar government as "jungle raj" (lawlessness) prevails in the State, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday.

He alleged that anti-social elements have been roaming freely in Bihar ever since Kumar joined hands with the RJD.

"Nitish-Tejashwi-free Bihar has become the voice of people of the State," the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh told reporters.

Terming Nitish Kumar "the biggest opportunist", Mr. Sharma said the Bihar Chief Minister's statements against the BJP are just desperate acts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About the BSP and Samajwadi Party's demand for a caste survey, he said these parties never made such a move while in power.

"They raised the issue since they have so far not succeeded in dividing people based on caste and religion," the BJP leader alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US