HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jungle Raj prevailing in Bihar, people fed up with Nitish Kumar: BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

Dinesh Sharma said the Bihar Chief Minister's statements against the BJP are just desperate acts.

February 27, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Mathura

PTI
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma. File

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The people of Bihar are fed up with the Nitish Kumar government as "jungle raj" (lawlessness) prevails in the State, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday.

He alleged that anti-social elements have been roaming freely in Bihar ever since Kumar joined hands with the RJD.

"Nitish-Tejashwi-free Bihar has become the voice of people of the State," the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh told reporters.

Terming Nitish Kumar "the biggest opportunist", Mr. Sharma said the Bihar Chief Minister's statements against the BJP are just desperate acts.

About the BSP and Samajwadi Party's demand for a caste survey, he said these parties never made such a move while in power.

"They raised the issue since they have so far not succeeded in dividing people based on caste and religion," the BJP leader alleged.

Related Topics

Bihar / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.