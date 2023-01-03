HamberMenu
'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, says BJP president Nadda

Mr. Nadda while addressing party workers in Muzaffarpur district’s Paru, which falls under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency claimed there has been a complete breakdown in law and order in Bihar since the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government

January 03, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda addresses a public gathering, in Vaishali, Bihar, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda addresses a public gathering, in Vaishali, Bihar, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J. P. Nadda on Tuesday alleged that 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the State around five months ago.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarpur district's Paru, which falls under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Nadda claimed there has been a complete breakdown in law and order in the State after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed the government with Congress and RJD.

"Since the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, not a day goes without hearing about murders, loot, kidnapping, rape, and other crimes. 'Jungle Raj' has returned to the State. There is a complete breakdown in law and order in the State," he said.

"Nitish Kumar betrayed the people of Bihar. His decision to form an alliance with the RJD and other parties is against the mandate of the people. The people of the State will give a befitting reply to Kumar in the coming polls. The 'Mahagathbandhan' government will be thrown out by voters in the next election," the BJP president added.

Mr. Nitish Kumar had formed the government with the Opposition parties after ending its coalition with BJP in August last year.

Mr. Nadda was earlier in the day welcomed by BJP workers at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

He is expected to chair a meeting with State BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi.

