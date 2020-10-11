‘Jungle raj’ exists in Congress-ruled Rajasthan too, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati. File photo.

All kinds of crimes, especially murder of innocent people and atrocities against Dalits and women, were at a peak in Rajasthan, the BSP president said.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday said that like in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, a ‘jungle-raj’ also prevailed in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

She said that like in Uttar Pradesh, all kinds of crimes, especially murder of innocent people and atrocities against Dalits and women, were at a peak in Rajasthan.

But instead of tightening their grip on the government, Congress leaders in Rajasthan were silent, said Ms. Mayawati.

“From this it appears that all the victims they (Congress leadership) have met in U.P., was only politics for votes and nothing else. People should stay cautious of such dramatics, this is the BSP's advice,” the former U.P. Chief Minister said.

Ms. Mayawati’s tweets are a fresh attack by her against the Congress top leadership which recently visited the family of the Dalit victim in Hathras.