Judicial custody for three scholarship scam accused

Three men arrested in connection with the over ₹220-crore scholarship scam were on Saturday remanded in CBI custody till January 8, an agency spokesperson said.
The investigative agency had on Friday arrested former superintendent grade-II, Department of Higher Education (dealing with disbursement of scholarship) Arvind Rajta, vice-chairman of KC group of institutions Hitesh Gandhi and former head cashier at Central Bank of India SP Singh.
The three accused were produced before the court in Shimla on Saturday which remanded them to CBI custody till Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
The agency had argued that their custody was required for interrogation to collect more evidence in the case.
