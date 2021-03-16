Judges, scribes, advocates, bank, NGO workers can get vaccine in Ludhiana

CHANDIGARH

16 March 2021 00:53 IST

Judges, journalists, bank employees, NGO workers and advocates are among those who can now get the COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

A decision regarding adding new groups of people in the COVID-19 vaccination list was taken by the district administration on Monday.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar announced the decision of expanding the vaccination ambit.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Front-line workers’

According to the order, all journalists, employees of all government and private banks, government and private schools, workers of foodgrain agencies, judicial officers, court employees, advocates, NGO members who have worked to check the spread of COVID-19, can get the vaccine by registering themselves as “front-line workers”.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks.