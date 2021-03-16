Judges, scribes, advocates, bank, NGO workers can get vaccine in Ludhiana

Judges, journalists, bank employees, NGO workers and advocates are among those who can now get the COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab’s Ludhiana.
A decision regarding adding new groups of people in the COVID-19 vaccination list was taken by the district administration on Monday.
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar announced the decision of expanding the vaccination ambit.
‘Front-line workers’
According to the order, all journalists, employees of all government and private banks, government and private schools, workers of foodgrain agencies, judicial officers, court employees, advocates, NGO members who have worked to check the spread of COVID-19, can get the vaccine by registering themselves as “front-line workers”.
Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath