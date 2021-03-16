Other States

Judges, scribes, advocates, bank, NGO workers can get vaccine in Ludhiana

Judges, journalists, bank employees, NGO workers and advocates are among those who can now get the COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

A decision regarding adding new groups of people in the COVID-19 vaccination list was taken by the district administration on Monday.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar announced the decision of expanding the vaccination ambit.

‘Front-line workers’

According to the order, all journalists, employees of all government and private banks, government and private schools, workers of foodgrain agencies, judicial officers, court employees, advocates, NGO members who have worked to check the spread of COVID-19, can get the vaccine by registering themselves as “front-line workers”.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 12:54:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/judges-scribes-advocates-bank-ngo-workers-can-get-vaccine-in-ludhiana/article34078542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY