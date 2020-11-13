Judge orders day-to-day hearing by special court in Nikita murder case

FARIDABAD

13 November 2020 01:24 IST

Proceedings to be conducted by exclusive fast-track court

Faridabad Sessions Judge Deepak Gupta has directed for day-to-day hearing by the special court for heinous crime against women in the Nikita Tomar murder case. The area magistrate has also been ordered to complete the commitment proceedings in the case at the earliest.

In reply to a letter from the Faridabad police seeking hearing of the case in a fast-track court, the Sessions Judge said an exclusive court to fast-track cases of heinous crime against women was already set up in the district in 2013 in view of the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court is presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswana.

Mr. Gupta, in the letter to Police Commissioner O.P. Singh, said the proceedings of the Nikita murder case would be conducted by the exclusive fast-track court on day-to-day basis as mandated under Section 309 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and as per the instructions of the High Court.

“The Illaqua Magistrate is also being asked to complete the commitment proceedings as early as possible,” said Mr. Gupta, in the missive that reached the Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday.

Nikita, 20, was shot point-blank allegedly by her former schoolmate Tausif outside Aggarwal college on October 26. She died during treatment. The case is registered under Section 302, 34, 364, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25, 54 and 59 under the Arms Act at City Ballabgarh police station. Three persons have been arrested in the case so far.

700-page chargesheet

The Faridabad police had filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case in the local court on November 6. The report was prepared and submitted in a record time of 11 days and has listed 60 witnesses.

The chargesheet has been prepared by police officers based on the digital, forensic and material evidence. The report was scrutinised by the Police Commissioner and the legal aspects were looked into and discussed with experts.