Judge hearing Naroda Gam massacre case transferred

AHMEDABAD

09 March 2020 05:17 IST

Former Minister Maya Kodnani is among those facing trial

M.K. Dave, a special judge hearing the case of Naroda Gam massacre, part of the 2002 riots, has been transferred by the Gujarat High Court in a shuffle of district judicial officers.

Former Minister Maya Kodnani is among the 82 people facing trial, conducted by Mr. Dave, who has been posted as Principal District Judge in Valsad. His replacement is S.K. Baxi, who served as Principal District Judge, Bhavnagar.

Maya Kodnani’s lawyer started his final arguments last week. The arguments of the prosecution and the defence have been completed. The new judge may have to hear the final arguments afresh.

Advertising

Advertising

The court started recording evidence in February 2018.

Principal Sessions Judge P.B. Desai, who had heard the case, retired in December 2017.

The Naroda Gam massacre is one of the nine major riot cases investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team, headed by former CBI Director R.K. Raghavan. Eleven people of the minority community were killed at Naroda Gam in north Ahmedabad during a shut-down called to protest against the Godhra train carnage. in which 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya were killed.

Maya Kodnani served as the Women and Child Development Minister in the Cabinet of Narendra Modi. Former VHP leader Jaidip Patel is among the accused.