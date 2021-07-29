Judge dies after auto ‘deliberately’ runs into him in Jharkhand

High-level probe ordered into incident

Additional Session Judge of Dhanbad in Jharkhand Uttam Anand, who was jogging on an empty road about 500 m from his residence, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after being ‘deliberately’ hit by an auto rickshaw.

The incident that was initially thought to be a hit-and-run case was converted to a murder case after CCTV footage emerged. The footage has since gone viral.

The auto rickshaw suddenly veered towards judge Uttam Anand, who was running along the extreme left side of the road, and hit him. It was not yet ascertained whether someone sitting in the vehicle had hit him or the vehicle bumped into him. He immediately fell on the ground and started bleeding.

A passer-by admitted the judge to a hospital, which declared the judge as dead. After post-mortem, the body of the judge was sent to his house in Hazaribag district for last rites.

A high-level investigation has been initiated. The auto rickshaw involved in the case was seized from Girdih, a neighbouring district. According to police, the vehicle was stolen at around 2 a.m. and the judge was knocked down at 5 a.m. The owner of the auto rickshaw has been identified.

The judge was hearing two high-profile murder cases. Besides, a case pertaining to illegal coal transportation (theft) was also being heard by him.

“This is a direct attack on the judiciary. Other judges and court employees now feel unsafe. The investigation should be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge,” said Jitendra Kumar, general secretary of Dhanbad Bar Association.

Forensic team members are examining the auto rickshaw for clues.