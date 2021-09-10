Judge death: HC unhappy over tardy pace of probe

Ranchi

‘No new facts in CBI investigation’

Observing that no new fact has been discovered in the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death case of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, the High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday expressed annoyance over the slow pace of the probe.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad also expressed unhappiness with the lack of manpower at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory and ordered the State home secretary and the FSL director to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

The investigation has not revealed anything which was not known before, the Bench said while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated to monitor the probe into the 49-year-old additional district judge’s death after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Dhanbad town on July 28.

The footage of the incident clearly shows that the auto-rickshaw driver went out of his lane and hit the judge. Even if the driver was inebriated, his intent is clear from the footage, the Bench said.

CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene.

Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The State government had handed the probe over to the CBI which started its investigation on August 4.

The central agency on Wednesday doubled its reward to ₹10 lakh for anyone sharing “information of importance” on the death of the judge.