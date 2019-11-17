JU working with West Bengal govt. to increase shelf life of ‘Banglar Rosogolla’

Jadavpur University’s Food Technology department is collaborating with the West Bengal government to increase the shelf life of Banglar Rosogolla, which got a geographical indication (GI) tag two years back, to market it internationally.

A senior professor of the Food Technology department, told PTI on Sunday that the Research and Development (R and D) section has been working on the type of preservatives to use to increase the shelf life of Bengal’s delectable Rosogolla - cotton cheese ball dipped in syrup.

“Our R and D department is on the job to suggest ways for increasing the shelf life of the Rosogolla by a considerable time, say six months. But, the technology transfer of the process has not yet taken place. The Animal Resources Development department of the State government will be in a better position to say when and how the delicacy will be made available in the market,” the professor said.

The dessert will be manufactured using machines, he added.

West Bengal’s Animal Husbandry Minister Swapan Debnath said, once the transfer of technology is completed, the State will start producing Rosogolla in automated machines at a plant using the prescribed norms set by JU experts and sell the product under the Mother Diary brand.

“Initially, the first round of production will not be delivered in the market. Experts will carry out research on it and once they give us the nod after considering the taste and quality of the product, our Rasogolla will hit the market,” he said.

No specific time frame has been set for this.

West Bengal was given the GI tag for the Banglar Rasogolla on November 14, 2017.

The State government held a ‘Rosogolla Fair’ to popularise the sweetmeat in 2018 and observed ‘Rosogolla Day’ on November 14, 2019 at the ‘Misti Hub’, a popular sweetmeat makers hub in New Town area.