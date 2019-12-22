Other States

JU cancels special convocation

The Jadavpur University on Saturday decided not to hold the scheduled Special Convocation programme to be addressed by the Chancellor, who is also the State’s Governor, in view of the threat of students’ bodies to show black flag to him, an official said.

The university’s annual convocation which does not require the Chancellor’s presence, however, will be held on the same date, December 24, JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu said. The decision not to hold the Special Convocation was taken at an Executive Committee meeting in the wake of the threat of Left students’ bodies to show black flag to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, he said.

