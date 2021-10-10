J.P. Nadda inaugurates two BJP party offices in Manipur

IMPHAL:

10 October 2021 13:21 IST

The Thoubal and Bishnupur districts offices have been renamed ‘Thambal Shanglen’ (Lotus House).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on October 10 virtually inaugurated the party offices for Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. He arrived in Imphal on October 9 afternoon to pay a two-day visit to Manipur.

While inaugurating the district offices, which have been renamed ‘Thambal Shanglen’ (Lotus House), Mr. Nadda said that they should remain open 24x7.

He said that these offices should have records showing people what the other governments had done in the past and what the BJP-led government in Manipur has done in the past four and a half years. Though blockades and other obstructions were the order of the day in the past, the BJP coalition government led by N. Biren had done away with these. Insurgency was on the wane and there was all-round development, he said.

Advertising

Advertising