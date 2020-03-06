Joyride in seized car costs U.P. policemen dear

Lucknow

06 March 2020 01:50 IST

A Station House Officer was sent to the police lines after he and his two colleagues took off on a joyride in a seized car, ending up trapped in it for over three hours when the owner locked it using the GPS.

The car, which was seized on Tuesday night following a squabble between two parties, was located by its owner 140 km away from Lucknow in Lakhimpur Khiri district on Wednesday.

According to police, the policemen had gone to Lakhimpur Khiri in connection with a case in the 2018-model SUV.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Santosh Kumar Singh said Gomtinagar SHO Pramendra Kumar Singh was accompanied by two constables.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that such acts by policemen do not take place in future,” the ACP said, adding that the SHO had been sent to the police lines.

When asked about action against the constables who accompanied the SHO, the ACP said they accompanied the officer on his orders.

The policemen, who were caught unawares, remained stranded inside the vehicle for over three hours after its owner located them in Lakhimpur Khiri district, almost 140 km away from Lucknow.

The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police, alleging misuse of the car, police said.