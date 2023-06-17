Joy amid Biparjoy | 707 babies born to women who were shifted to shelters

June 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - AHMEDABAD

While cyclonic storm Biparjoy left a trail of destruction in its wake in the coastal belt of Saurashtra-Kutch region in Gujarat, there were bursts of joy too as 707 babies were born to women who were shifted from their houses/areas as part of the disaster management exercise ahead of the cyclone.

As per State government data, around 1,200 women in the last week of their pregnancy were required to be shifted from high-risk places and were taken to maternity homes or special shelters where 707 women delivered babies.

As a precautionary measure in the coastal districts, local panchayat or municipal teams jointly with Health Department personnel had proactively prepared an advance identification list of pregnant women in the villages along the coast.

These women were then transported to hospitals/healthcare centres or safe locations by ambulance, ensuring they had access to all necessary medical facilities and care as and when required.

In Kutch alone, as many as 348 babies were born to women who were shifted.

In a press release, the State said all newborns and their mothers were in good health, and were provided all necessary medical care during the crisis.

The release added that in total, 707 babies were successfully delivered in hospitals and healthcare centres and to ensure their safety, 302 government vehicles and 202 ambulances, each equipped with necessary medicines and medical and para medical staff, worked diligently day and night in the last few days.

Meanwhile, out of 1,09,000 people shifted to safety ahead of the cyclone’s landfall on Thursday evening, more than 70,000 people returned to their homes by Friday evening.

The State government has also announced to pay compensation to all those who were shifted from their homes. Cash as per the government norms would be paid within three days, as most are daily wagers or people from lower income communities without fixed income.