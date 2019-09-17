Journalists in Jharkhand invited to write about govt welfare schemes for a fee

With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, the Raghubar Das Government has hit upon a ‘scheme’ of publicising its welfare programmes by getting journalists write about it for a fee.

The advertisement published by State Information and Public Relation department has sought applications from interested journalist to apply for writing on welfare schemes. Thirty journalists from print as well as electronic media will be selected by a committee of journalists.

According to sources in I&PR department, 30 selected journalists will get ₹15,000 each for writing four articles each on government programmes. Of the 120 articles, 25 best ones will be selected for their compilation in form of a booklet. Those whose articles will be selected for booklets will get additional ₹5000 each.

The whole process will be completed within two days before September 18. As per media reports, Election Commission of India is likely to announce poll dates for upcoming assembly election including that of Jharkhand on September 19. Jharkhand assembly polls are due before year-end.

Opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha took exceptions to the advertisement saying journalists were offered fee for writing articles. It demanded the Press Council of India should take cognizance of the matter.

“The ruling @BJP4Jharkhand govt, it’s officials & our hon’ble CM @dasraghubar have breached all norms of ethics & moraliy. Open advrt by Govt publicity wing to journalists in #Jharkhand to write on #Vikas & earn money as fees. #PressCouncil & @MIB_India should take cognizance,” tweeted Hemant Soren, Leader of Opposition and Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

When asked if the advertisement was not akin to ‘paid news’, Ajay Nath Jha, Deputy Director of State I&PR department, said, “it is not. Applications have been invited from journalists to write about government welfare schemes. The write-ups could be success stories and critical pieces. We want proper and independent assessment of our projects.” Mr. Jha informed that the department had received huge number of applications from journalists.

The Council of Ministers in its last meeting on September 11 had approved the scheme Mukhyamantri Patrakar Jeevan Vima Yojna (Chief Minister Journalist Life Insurance Scheme). Under the new scheme, the Jharkhand government would pay insurance premium on behalf of accredited journalists who would be benefited by the scheme.