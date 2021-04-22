Journalist Kappan tests positive for COVID-19

He is jailed in Uttar Pradesh over sedition charges

Malayalam journalist Siddique Kappan, who is jailed in Uttar Pradesh over sedition charges, has tested positive for COVID-19, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kappan was admitted to the KM Medical College in Mathura, his lawyer Wills Matthews told The Hindu.

“He was not well for the last one week. [COVID test] report came on Wednesday morning,” said Mr. Matthews.

The lawyer said when he spoke to Mr. Kappan a few days back, he informed him he was not keeping well.

“He said he had some difficulty in getting good water. A few days back he also collapsed in the toilet,” said Mr. Matthews.

Mr. Kappan, a diabetic, displayed COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever and body ache, Mr. Matthews said.

He said he would move the Supreme Court to request it to get him shifted to a better hospital in Delhi.