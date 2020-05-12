Other States

Journalist held for publishing speculative story on change of guard in Gujarat

Article creates “instability and atmosphere of fear, ” says FIR

The Ahmedabad police have arrested a local journalist, who runs an online portal, for publishing a speculative story on a change of guard in the State.

The portal “Face of Nation” carried a story that the BJP high command had summoned Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandavia and he was likely to replace Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the wake of rising cases and deaths owing to COVID-19 in the State.

Also read: I do not have any ill-will towards anyone who had spread rumours, says Amit Shah

The story was carried on the portal on May 7. Subsequently, all local media reported it, which prompted Mr. Mandavia to issue a clarification that the Gujarat CM was not being replaced.

On May 11, the journalist, Dhaval Patel, was picked up by the crime branch after a police constable filed an FIR stating that the story was baseless and amounted to create “instability and atmosphere of fear” in the State during the pandemic.

Interestingly, the crime branch has not acted against other local publications that also carried a similar story with Mr. Mandavia’s clarification but instead chose to target a small-time journalist.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:21:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/journalist-held-for-publishing-speculative-story-on-change-of-guard-in-gujarat/article31563046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY