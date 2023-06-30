Journalist heckled by BJP supporters for asking a question on CM Chouhan

June 30, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - RAIPUR

A journalist was allegedly heckled by supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday for purportedly asking a question on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a viral footage, the journalist, Gyanendra Tiwari from ABP news, is heard accusing the BJP supporters of hooliganism, even hinting that there was an attempt to assault him.

The clip shows that during a debate on MP elections, a BJP supporter is telling Mr. Tiwari that as an anchor, he cannot say such things. “You cannot take the Chief Minister’s name,” he is told. The journalist responds by saying, “Why can’t I take the Chief Minister’s name? You are indulging in hooliganism on camera. You are a BJP supporter and doing hooliganism during live programme.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Tiwari chose to not go into the specifics but said that he raises questions pertaining to public interest in his roving show “Janata Zindabad” and would continue to do so.

The Opposition Congress has attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the issue and the overall safety of journalists in the election-bound State.

“I strongly condemn the way Bharatiya Janata Party workers misbehaved with ABP News journalist during a talk show in Jabalpur today. When journalists were asking questions about the Chief Minister, they were forcibly silenced,” tweeted Former CM and MP Congress President Kamal Nath, adding that the workers of the ruling party should not be allowed to commit hooliganism.

