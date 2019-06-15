Journalist couple to adopt newborn girl abandoned in Nagaur

A journalist couple has offered to adopt a newborn girl who was abandoned and found lying on a heap of garbage in Rajasthan’s Nagaur town, after a video of the infant soaked in blood went viral on social media. The girl is recovering in Nagaur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Government Hospital.

Journalist and film-maker Vinod Kapri and his wife Sakshi Joshi, a news anchor with a television channel, decided to take care of the child when they noticed the video. As they enquired about the girl and were informed that she had been shifted to the hospital, they volunteered to help her.

Mr. Kapri shared the child’s video on Twitter, showing her sleeping on the hospital bed under medical care. The couple informed on the social media that they would meet the child soon and adopt her through the legal process.

Mr. Kapri, who appealed to the government authorities to expedite the process of adoption through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), informed through a tweet on Saturday morning that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had called the doctors at the hospital and advised them to give the best possible medical attention to the girl.

Commentators on social media platforms praised the couple’s gesture profusely and wished a speedy recovery to the infant. A follower on Mr. Kapri’s Twitter account commented: “The screams of this child are haunting, but your lullabies mute them all.” Several other commentators said that the couple’s act of kindness had restored the faith in humanity.