‘Joshimath a natural disaster, not a political matter,’ says Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

January 18, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

As Opposition continued to crticise the State government for the Joshimath land subsidence situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that “this is a natural disaster. This is not a political matter.”

“Everybody should come forward and help in finding a solution to it,” Mr. Dhami said.

Saying that the State government is monitoring the situation in Joshimath, the Uttrakhand CM added, “we’re receiving all necessary co-operation from Central government. PM Modi is reviewing the case regularly. Soon we’ll have the reports and arrange for rehabilitation of residents there.”

After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Mr. Dhami asked the Opposition to to not “spread false rumours” about the situation in the State.

“Char Dham yatra will start after four months. So it’s not right to spread false rumours about the situation in Uttarakhand. People shouldn’t make assumptions about the situation from afar,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

