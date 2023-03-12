ADVERTISEMENT

Joshimath, irregularities in recruitment exam to be discussed during Uttarakhand Budget session

March 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Dehradun

Opposition Congress is likely to raise the matter of the Joshimath crisis, protesting jobless youths, rising inflation, among other issues

PTI

File photo of the Uttarakhand Assembly. The Budget session will begin on March 13 in Gairsain. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly which begins on March 13 in Gairsain is likely to be stormy with Opposition Congress preparing to corner the government on a number of issues including land-subsidence in Joshimath and alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations.

Opposition Congress has already prepared a strategy to put the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the dock over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, lathicharge on protesting jobless youths in Dehradun, Joshimath crisis, worsening law and order situation and rising inflation, among others.

"We are prepared to raise the issues of public interest both inside and outside the State Assembly. While our legislators will seek a reply from the State Government on these issues inside the House, party leaders will raise them outside," Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara said.

The BJP government has also prepared a strategy to blunt the edge of the Opposition's attack by enumerating its achievements like having "irregularities" in recruitment examinations thoroughly probed, bringing the guilty to book and introducing the country's toughest anti-copying law.

Gairsain - Uttarakhand's summer capital - symbolises the aspirations of the hill people who wanted the capital of the State to be located in the hills.

The Assembly session will begin on Monday with an address by Governor Lt. Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh who has already arrived in Gairsain.

The State Budget is likely to be presented on March 15.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Gairsain in view of the session.

