Demolition of two damaged hotels begins in Joshimath

January 12, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Uttarakhand government has started work on demolishing two hotels in the “sinking” town of Joshimath. The hotel buildings are said to be posing a threat to smaller structures around them.

The State government has also formed a committee with various stakeholders as representatives to decide on compensation and rehabilitation for the people of the town.

Officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police came together to begin the demolition of Hotel Malari Inn on Thursday. Ranjit Sinha, State Disaster Management Secretary, said the dismantling of a part of the structure had started. The other hotel to be demolished is Hotel Mount View.

The officials of SDRF told The Hindu that the demolition had to be undertaken under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 as they were posing a risk to 40 big and small homes, shops and other structures in the vicinity.

Mr. Thakur Singh Rana, the owner of Malari Inn, had earlier been staging a protest against the demolition of the hotel unless the government assured him compensation equivalent to four times the present value of the property. However, on Thursday, he said that he couldn’t risk the lives of others. “My hotel may damage several homes. I can’t let that happen,” he said.

So far, the district administration has completed the survey of over 60% of the buildings in the town, where 760 establishments were found to be damaged and 128 were categorised under “danger zone”.

In the last 24 hours, the administration’s 27 families were moved to temporary shelters from their homes. A total of 169 families and 589 people have been shifted to safety so far.

The State government has already announced that ₹1.5 lakh would be given to each family affected by land subsidence in Joshimath.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while in Joshimath on Thursday, held a meeting with the committee constituted for the transparent distribution of an interim relief package to families affected by landslides in Joshimath. He assured the members of full help and assistance from the government.

The 18-member committee, which will be headed by the District Magistrate (Chamoli), will also prepare a detailed report on the rehabilitation of the town. The Chief Minister said that the market rate for the damaged homes would be fixed on the suggestions of the members of the committee.

“The government will give the best possible compensation to those affected,” he added.

During his stay in the town, the Chief Minister and government officials also interacted with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the NDRF and scientists of various establishments.

Meanwhile, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that 25-28 buildings inside the Army formation in Joshimath have developed minor cracks and that the units and jawans there have been temporarily relocated.

“If necessary, there is a plan to move them permanently near Auli,” said Gen. Pande, while responding to a question during the annual press conference in Delhi ahead of Army Day.

He added that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been successful in repairing minor cracks in the region and work is underway along some portions.

“Alternative route work, as far as I know, has been temporarily halted. There is no major impact on our operational readiness. There is no major damage on the main axis going beyond Joshimath,” he said.

The Army has a hospital, helipads, and other facilities in Joshimath that are available for assistance, Gen. Pande said. It has also offered some shelters to the civil administration so that some people can be relocated there, he added.

