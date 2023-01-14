ADVERTISEMENT

Joshimath crisis | Chamoli DM says resettlement package being prepared in interest of affected

January 14, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Dehradun

The evacuation of the affected people continues with 185 families shifted to relief centres so far, Chamoli district disaster management authority said

PTI

Cracks are seen on the walls of a residential house in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dehradun The resettlement and rehabilitation package for the people affected in subsidence-hit Joshimath is being prepared keeping in mind the interests of stakeholders, an official said on Saturday.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana who met the affected families staying in relief camps in Joshimath on Friday night said the stakeholders want to be compensated in different ways.

"Some want cash compensation, some have their land where they want to build houses while others want to be relocated elsewhere within Joshimath,” he said.

Also Read | Interim relief of ₹1.5 lakh per family, no house demolition: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

"We have to keep all this in mind while preparing a resettlement or rehabilitation package so that it is in everybody's interest and is sustainable," the DM said, asserting that the arrangements at the relief camps are "good".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
After ISRO reveals Joshimath sinkage, NDMA asks departments not to share details publicly

Mr. Khurana said, "I had dinner there and interacted with people. The arrangements are fine and the food being served to them is good."

Meanwhile, the evacuation of the affected people continues with 185 families shifted to relief centres so far, Chamoli district disaster management authority said.

The number of houses that have developed cracks stands at 760 out of which 147 are marked unsafe, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US