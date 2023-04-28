Joseph Kallarackal appointed new Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Jaipur

April 28, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - JAIPUR

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, has appointed Joseph Kallarackal as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jaipur. Presently, the parish priest of Cathedral Church, Ajmer, the Bishop-designate is expected to assume the new charge here shortly.

The outgoing Bishop of Jaipur, Oswald J. Lewis, making the papal announcement here on Thursday, welcomed the new Bishop and said he (Lewis) would continue as caretaker till the new incumbent takes the canonical possession of the Diocese.

The Vatican has also accepted Bishop Oswald’s resignation which had been pending since June 2019. Mr. Oswald will henceforth be known as the Bishop Emeritus. The Catholic Diocese of Jaipur, or Dioecesis Jaipurensis, was created in 2005, when the Diocese of Ajmer and Jaipur was split. It is a suffragan Diocese of the Archdiocese of Agra, falling in that ecclesiastical province.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaipur Diocese covers 21 districts in Rajasthan, while its neighbouring Dioceses are those of Ajmer, Delhi, Jalandhar, Gwalior and Simla-Chandigarh.

Mr. Kallarackal, 58, hails from Anavilasam village in Devikulam tehsil of Idukki district in Kerala. He joined the St. Theresa’s Minor Seminary in Ajmer after his schooling in Kerala and studied philosophy and theology at St. Joseph’s Regional Seminary in Allahabad. He obtained bachelor’s degrees in theology and education and masters in arts.

Mr. Kallarackal was ordained as a priest in January 1997. Joining the Ajmer Diocese after his ordination as priest, he has held the posts of the Rector of St. Theresa’s Seminary, principal of schools, member of the College of Consultors and dean and ecclesiastical adviser to the Nurses Guild.

The Bishop-designate played a significant role as a member of the College of Consultors by assisting the Diocesan Bishop in the governance of the Diocese in accordance with the provisions of Church law. The canon law requires the Bishop to consult the college and obtain its consent in the matters of ecclesiastical governance.

Mr. Kallarackal said he would do everything for the glory of God in his capacity as the Bishop of the Jaipur Diocese. “Being grateful to God is the motto of my priestly ministry,” he said.