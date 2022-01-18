Jorhat lynching case: Charge sheet filed against 14 persons

Jorhat (Assam)

18 January 2022 07:16 IST

The case relates to the lynching of All Assam Students' Union leader Animesh Bhuyan and two others, including a journalist in November last year.

Charge sheet against 14 accused in the lynching of an AASU leader on November 29, 2021 in Jorhat was filed in a local court on Monday, January 17, 2022, a police official said.

The charge sheet was submitted within 50 days of the incident, he said.

Charge sheet was also filed against a minor accused, Jorhat superintendent of police Ankur Jain said.

He said 15 people were arrested in connection with the case, in which the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was lynched by a mob over a road accident here on November 29 last year.

Two others were also injured in the incident.

“Out of the 15 arrested, charges were found to be valid against 14 and charge sheet was filed against 13 of them as one had died during investigation. One was excluded as no evidence was found against him,” he said.

The prime accused in the case, Neeraj Das alias ‘Kola Lora’ (black boy) was killed on December 1 after being reportedly hit by a trailing police vehicle when he jumped out of the police car he was travelling in and tried to escape in the outskirts of Jorhat town.

Jain added that all the witnesses are covered under the Witness Protection Act and their identities have been kept confidential.

An eight-member SIT had investigated the case under the supervision and guidance of senior police officials, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the development. “As promised @jorhatpolice has charge sheeted 14 accused persons (one has since died & one is Child in conflict with law) in the infamous Animesh Bhuyan assault and murder in 50 days. Police has been directed to have expeditious trial.” Retweeting Sarma’s words, Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh wrote, “Sir, we would ensure quick trial.”

A mob of at least 50 people had attacked AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan, a local TV journalist and another person after an old man fell off his scooter and was injured. The mob had suspected them of hitting the man with their car.

The three were grievously injured. While Bhuyan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, according to police.