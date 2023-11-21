Joint exercise of Indian, US special forces begins in Meghalaya

November 21, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A joint exercise of the special forces of India and the United States commenced in Meghalaya’s Umroi Cantonment on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Vajra Prahar 2023’, it is the 14th such exercise aimed at sharing the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics, a Defence spokesperson said.

The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group while the Indian Army contingent is led by the Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

The first edition of the joint exercise was conducted in 2010 and the 13th was held at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh.

“During the course of the joint exercise till December 11, both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of special operations, counter-terrorism operations, airborne operations in simulated conventional, and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain,” the spokesperson said.

The exercises include combat free-fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances, water-borne insertion of troops, precision engagement of targets at long ranges, combat air-controlling of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and airborne insertion and sustenance of troops.