Joint delegation demands judicial probe into Dadam mining mishap

A joint delegation of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Kisan Sabha visited Dadam mining site in Bhiwani on Sunday and sought a high-level judicial probe into the mishap in which four labourers were killed.

The delegation also demanded ₹50 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those killed and ₹25 lakh each to the injured.

Led by CITU’s State vice president comrade Satvir Singh, the delegation met the labourers at the mining site and gathered details about the accident and the working conditions. Mr. Singh, speaking to the labourers, said that they had been demanding right mining policy keeping in view the livelihood of the people and not for the profiteering.

“Profit is not everything. Human life is more important than profit. So, there is a need for an employment-centric mining policy. Also, a welfare board on the lines of a board for construction workers be constituted for the mining labourers. The labourers, contractors and the Mining Department can make contributions to it for the welfare of the labourers and education for their children. Profiteering from mining is at its peak during the present regime,” said Mr. Singh.

Later, the delegation submitted a memorandum to Tosham Sub-Divisional Officer addressed to the Chief Minister demanding a high-level judicial probe into the incident by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and to bring the culprits to the book.

The delegation also demanded that an employment-centric mining policy be framed and mindless profiteering be put to an end.