Joining hands with Sena will be fatal for Congress: Nirupam

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said it would be a mistake if his party joins the Shiv Sena-led government being planned in Maharashtra. The former MP said the move would mean the beginning of the Congress’s burial in Maharashtra.

The former MP appealed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against coming under pressure in this regard.

To prove his point, Mr. Nirupam said the Congress had committed the mistake of joining hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh a few years ago, and ended up losing ground in such a manner that it has still not recovered.

The leaders of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a series of meetings in Delhi to finalise the decision to team up with the Sena to form a government in Maharashtra. While the meeting with the Sena is planned on Friday, sources indicate that leaders of both parties have agreed to finalise government formation with the Sena.

‘Repeating mistake’

“The Congress had committed a mistake by joining hands with the BSP in Uttar Pradesh years ago. It failed so badly then that it still has not recovered. We are committing the same mistake in Maharashtra,” said Mr. Nirupam, who was with the Sena before he joined the Congress.

“For the Congress to become the No. 3 party in the Shiv Sena government is like burying it here. It will be better if the Congress president doesn’t come under pressure,” he said.

The Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the October 21 Assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, is falling short of 40 MLAs to attain the majority mark.