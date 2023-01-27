Joined Bharat Jodo Yatra for country’s image, not an individual’s: Omar Abdullah

January 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday wore the much-talked-about white T-shirt that became Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s signature dress code during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said he did not join the yatra for the image of an individual but for that of the nation.

Walking with Mr. Gandhi as he arrived at Qazigund, the gateway of the Kashmir Valley, Mr. Abdullah said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra was not aimed at enhancing the image of Mr. Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country.”

Targeting the BJP, Mr. Abdullah said the government might be making friends with the Arab countries but the fact remained that there was no representative from the largest minority of the country.

“First time since Independence, the ruling party does not have a single Member of Parliament from the Muslim community,” he added.

He also highlighted that J&K had not seen Assembly elections for the past eight years now. “This has been the longest period between the two elections in J&K. It was not the case even at the peak of militancy,” he said.

Three threats to democracy

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said the political issues like the fate of Article 370 and the Gupkar Alliance need not be dealt with by the party during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as it was about “listening to the grievances of the marginalised people”.

“We want to apprise the country about the larger threats posed by the present regime. The Congress thinks there are three main issues that pose a threat to its democracy,” Mr. Ramesh said.

He said the first threat was posed by the bad economic policies, resulting in unemployment and inflation; and selling of public sector units to one businessman. Secondly, the RSS-BJP’s divisive politics was in the name of religion, language, region etc. Thirdly, there was an undeclared emergency and dictatorship of one person. The Parliament had been sidelined as no discussion was allowed, for example, on the Ladakh situation. Similarly, the Constitution had been sidelined as the Judiciary was being forced to become an organ of the regime, Mr. Ramesh said.

He said leaders and representatives of 17 political parties were likely to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s final function in Srinagar on January 30.