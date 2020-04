The government has asked Kannan Gopinathan, who quit the Indian Administrative Service service eight months ago “over denial of freedom to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, to join duty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but he has refused to do so.

The government has asked him to join duty on the grounds that his resignation has not been accepted yet. Mr. Gopinathan said he was willing to volunteer during the COVID-19 crisis but not as an IAS officer.