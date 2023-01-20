HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Join BJP or else CM’s bulldozer is ready,’ MP minister warns Congress members

A video of Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making the remarks at a public meeting in Ruthiyai town has gone viral on social media

January 20, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Guna

PTI
Mahendra Singh Sisodia. File

Mahendra Singh Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: Facebook/@iamsisodia1

A Madhya Pradesh minister has stirred a controversy by reportedly asking Congress members in the state to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or face the threat of demolition by the Chief Minister's bulldozer.

A video of Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making the remarks at a public meeting in Ruthiyai town here on Wednesday has gone viral on social media.

Like some other BJP-ruled states, the Madhya Pradesh government has been bulldozing the alleged illegal portions of the houses of people accused of various offences, a practice that has often been hailed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly called 'mama', as a symbol of his government's "zero tolerance" towards crime and criminals.

"Listen Congress members — join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 (when Assembly polls are scheduled in the state) too, the BJP will form a government in MP. Mama's bulldozer is ready," Mr. Sisodia reportedly said at the gathering while canvassing for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for January 20.

Hitting back, Guna district Congress chief Harishankar Vijaywargiya said the Minister's remarks have sullied the image of the BJP.

"He should exercise restraint in his language. The people of Raghogarh will give a befitting reply to him on January 20 in the polls," Mr. Vijaywargiya said.

Raghogarh is the home turf of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaiwardhan Singh is local MLA.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.