Jogendra Kawade’s RPI joins hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

January 07, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

Ahead of the civic and local body polls in the State, the People’s Republican Party of India founder Jogendra Kawade announced an alliance with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

The association is expected to bring in the Dalit votes for the Shinde-led government.

Leaders of both the parties held an hour-long meeting at Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’s office near Mantrayala. Later, addressing a joint press conference with Mr. Shinde, the Dalit leader said that the Western State had got a very daring Chief Minister who took a bold decision to break ties with Uddhav Thackery and form the government with the BJP.

“While travelling in the State, I sense a strong feeling among the general public that it is a government of everyone. We are impressed by him (Mr. Shinde) and his work, so have decided to join hands with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena,” he said. The alliance comes amid speculation of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi showing signs of joining hands with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, ahead of civic polls in the State.

Prof. Kawade, a former Member of Parliament from Chimur (1998-1999) and a former MLC from 2014 to 2020, alleged that when Aaditya Thackeray was the Tourism Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, he ordered to bulldoze Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s cultural centre in Nagpur. He demanded an inquiry into the incident.

“Turned a deaf ear”

“When we met him two or three times, he did not pay any attention to our demands,” he said.

Further, he said that like every Bhim Sainik, Mr. Shinde too, had become a leader through his hard work and sacrifices.

“Unlike some leaders, Mr. Shinde was not born with a golden spoon in his mouth. He struggled and rose to this position. We joined hands with him as he understands the problems of underprivileged people and can give justice to them,” Prof. Kawade said.

The main ideological thrust of the alliance would be the reformist ideals of Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and `Prabodhankar’ Thackeray (Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s father who was a well-known reformer), he said.

Mr. Shinde welcomed the RPI founder and expressed confidence to work together for the upliftment of the downtrodden and underprivileged in the State.

