Jobs, opportunities for misguided youth ready to shun violence, says J&K L-G

Back to Village-3 programme launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Extending an olive branch, J&K Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday offered jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities to those “misguided youth who are ready to shun violence and return to the mainstream”.

“I urge the misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream. The government is ready to help all with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities,” Mr. Sinha said in volatile south Kashmir’s Shopian during a public programme.

Mr. Sinha was speaking on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He launched the Jammu and Kashmir government’s ambitious ‘Back to Village-3’ programme in Shopian’s Shirmal area.

“People of J&K, especially the youth, want to tread the path of progress and development. The government is committed to making J&K a role model of development and prosperity. We will empower youth and strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions,” Mr. Sinha said.

It is for the first time since the August 5 move to repeal Jammu and Kashmir’s special status that the J&K administration has decided to soften its stand towards armed youth active in the region.

Tribute to Gandhi

Mr. Sinha, while remembering the bond that Mahatma Gandhi shared with villages, said the Back to Village-3 programme, where senior officers visit villages and help address developmental issues, “is a tribute to the Mahatma’s bond and aspirations with respect to villages”.

“The ‘Back to Village’ is a bridge between the public and the administration. The government is persistently delivering services and helping them join the mainstream. Efforts are being made to make villages atmanirbhar (self-reliant),” he said.

He said that the action-based execution of administrative changes being brought in J&K would not only pave the way for unprecedented development in J&K but also show a new path of development to the entire nation.

The L-G called upon the public to interact and give thorough feedback to visiting officers during the programme.

“I assure the public that the programme is not a one-time event, but a part of regular grievance redressal mechanism under which senior officers are to address grievances at subdivision level every Wednesday on rotational basis,” he added.