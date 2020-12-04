Other States

Job scam: Odisha MLA arrested

The Crime Branch of the Odisha police on Thursday arrested Pradip Panigrahi, Gopalpur MLA, on charges of collecting money from unemployed youths by making false promise to provide jobs.

“Evidence has come to the light that Mr. Panigrahi collected money on behalf of one Akash Kumar Pathak, falsely promising jobs in Tata Company to people,” the Crime Branch said, issuing a statement here.

It said, “this case relates to impersonation, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other cyber offences by Pathak, who posed himself as Managing Director of Tata Motors passenger car division.”

‘Sufficient evidence’

He has been booked under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120-B of the IPC. The Crime Branch claimed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence against him in this case.

Mr. Panigrahi, once a close associate of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, recently fell out of favour with BJD party leadership.

Akash Pathak is son of IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, former Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, who has been arrested by Vigilance department on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

Comments
Related Articles

Plea in Supreme Court against Ordinances on religious conversion

Bengal government to give 9.5 lakh tablets to higher secondary students for online classes

Dilli Chalo | Women in Punjab keep the fires burning

Bihar Rajya Sabha bypoll | Sushil Modi set for walkover as opposition chooses not to enter fray

Swine fever reported in Manipur

Bombay HC allows Varavara Rao to remain in Nanavati Hospital till December 14

Malegaon blast case: MP Pragya Thakur fails to appear in court

PM Modi to lay foundation stones of two projects in Gujarat on December 15

Left, Congress urge Mamata to take steps to convene Assembly session for talks on farmers’ woes

Javed Akhtar submits statement in defamation plaint against Kangana Ranaut

Dilli Chalo | Uttar Pradesh farmers demand farm commission as they threaten to intensify stir

NCB suspends 2 investigating officers for no-show in Court in Bharti Singh case

Dilli Chalo | Amarinder Singh announces financial aid for families of two Punjab farmers who died during stir against farm laws

Will continue to serve the people as a son of Bengal, says Suvendu

Parkash Singh Badal returns Padam Vibhushan in protest against ‘betrayal of farmers’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee threatens protests if farm laws are not withdrawn

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces memorial for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Police station at Manipur’s Thoubal district chosen best in country

Gurugram Police issues traffic plan for farmers' protest

No mismatch in EVM, VVPAT counts in Bihar polls: Election Commission

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 12:47:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/job-scam-odisha-mla-arrested/article33244027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY