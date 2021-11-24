‘Job scam bigger than Vyapam’

Haryana CM misleading youth, says Cong. leader Surjewala

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government in Haryana over the alleged “job scam” in the wake of the arrest of senior Haryana Public Service Commission official recently, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister Manohar Lal of misleading the youth of the State with false claims of transparency in jobs.

He also demanded the dismissal of HPSC and Haryana Staff Selection Commission and cancellation of all recruitment examinations conducted during the posting of HPSC Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar. Mr. Nagar was arrested on charges of corruption.

Mr. Surjewala said corruption in jobs under the present regime was high and the HPSC had become “Haryana Post Sales Counter” with jobs on sales. “By exposing more than 32 ‘paper leaks and recruitment scams’, we have been raising our voice against the injustice to the youth and all-round corruption prevailing in Haryana job recruitments. After the arrest of Anil Nagar, his associate Ashwini Kumar and others, it has now become clear that recruitment scam in Haryana is bigger than the biggest job scam of the country — the Vyapam scam,” he said.

The jobs, he added, were being sold, papers being leaked, blank Optical Mark Recognition Sheets getting filled after exams, roll numbers being arranged one after the other to give benefit to favourite candidates, but Mr. Lal had been claiming transparency in jobs. “From the confessional statement of Nagar to the Vigilance Bureau, it is now clear that the rates for each post were fixed. From Haryana Board to HPSC, he continued to get important postings and this would not have been possible without a ‘big blessing’.”