Job racket busted, 2 held

Two alleged masterminds of a job racket were arrested by Odisha’s Berhampur police on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Rabindra Kumar Behera of Jajpur district and Arun Kumar Behera of Ganjam district.

A probe is on to identify and track down persons who helped these two run the racket.

The accused were allegedly targeting unemployed youths and collecting lakhs of rupees by promising them clerical jobs in government agencies.

The police has identified ten victims.

