Job moratorium only for certain posts in universities, says Haryana Chief Minister

Facing criticism over the announcement of a moratorium on recruitments in government jobs for a year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday clarified that the orders will remain applicable for universities for certain posts.

“In universities, where it’s not needed, recruitment will not be made. Apart from this, wherever the need arises recruitment will continue,” Mr. Khattar said.

Earlier this week, Mr. Khattar had announced the moratorium in the backdrop of the financial crisis following the lockdown after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Mr. Khattar said 12,500 recruitments were in the pipeline for which candidates had earlier appeared for the tests. “These recruitments will be made in due course, which will take the number of recruitments made in the past five years to nearly 86,000.” He said only 86,000 recruitments were made during the 10 years of the previous Congress government.

The government decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of vehicles except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses like ambulances and fire tenders during the current financial year.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Chandigarh.

“The Cabinet has also decided that even in case of very urgent need of a new car etc., hiring of the vehicles should be resorted to rather than outright purchase,” said an official statement.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the fare for ordinary, luxury and super luxury buses from 85 paisa per passenger per km to ₹1 to partially meet the increased cost of operation from ₹37.48 per km in June, 2016 to ₹52.23 per km in December, 2019. This increase is much below the 25% increase carried out in 2010-11 and 20% increase carried out in 2012-13, said the statement.

“To facilitate industrial units in retaining employees in times of the financial duress brought in by the pandemic, the government has formulated ‘Haryana MSME revival Interest Benefit Scheme’ so that they could pay wages to all their employees including contractual staff and workers,” said the statement.