Job aspirants hold candlelight rally in Jammu against ‘blacklisted’ company carrying recruitment process in J&K

March 11, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - JAMMU

Hundreds of job aspirants organised a candlelight march on Saturday evening in Jammu as a mark of protest against the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor administration’s move to hire a Mumbai-based “blacklisted” company, Aptech Limited, to carry out a computer-based selection process, in the Union Territory (UT) from March 16.

Carrying candles and raising anti-administration slogans, the aspirants marched towards the Lieutenant Governor’s house in Jammu. However, policemen present on the occasion formed a chain and used vehicles to block the street, leading to L-G Manoj Sinha’s official residence in Jammu.

The protesters carried placards and raised slogans, while seeking a ban on Aptech. “Ban Aptech, save future”, “We want justice”, “Go Back Go Back, Aptech Go Back” and “UP wala nahi chalay ga” were the slogans raised by the protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, top J&K leaders, including National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Raman Bhalla, joined the protesters.

“The exam must be cancelled. Aptech is a blacklisted company. There must be a probe and those who are involved in this must be punished. Senior officers are involved in this and they are in Delhi right now. The government must take action,” Ms. Mufti said.

Dr. Abdullah asked the L-G administration “to listen to the aspirants and deliver justice”.

Mr. Bhalla said the aspirants who are on road are against “illegitimate alliance of BJP and blacklisted Aptech company”. “The Congress party is with aspirants and will fight for their interests from the Parliament to the streets,” Mr. Bhalla said.

J&K is witnessing a series of street protests by job aspirants in the past one week, as the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is to go ahead with the selection process from April 16. The protesters are objecting to the hiring of Aptech Limited by the JKSSB to conduct a computer-based written test for various posts of junior engineers and sub-inspectors from March 16 to April 5 at various examination centers in the Union Territory (UT).

Fresh protests

Fresh protests broke out a day after the J&K High Court restored the petition, challenging the engagement of Aptech Limited to its original number and remitted back to the Single Judge “to decide the matter afresh” on April 5, 2023. The court also set aside the earlier order and judgment in the case. The court, however, allowed the interim direction dated December 9, 2022, which allowed the JKSSB to carry out the selection process in J&K, with the help of Aptech Limited, “to remain in force”.

On December 8, 2022, a Single Bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal had directed “to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court Judge to enquire into the conduct of JKSSB for their brazen irregularities and illegalities in changing the terms and conditions of the tender to hire the Aptech Limited.” Besides, the judge pointed out the Aptech Limited’s various “malpractices and irregularities”, and described it as a blacklisted company by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

“Senior officers are involved in this and they are in Delhi right now”Mehbooba MuftiPeoples Democratic Party president