JNU protests no longer justified as fee hike issue resolved: HRD Minister

The students agitation at Jawaharlal Nehru University “is no longer justified” as their key demand related to the hostel fee hike has been dealt with, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday, calling for an end to the protests which began almost three months ago.

“After rounds of discussions, JNU has issued a statement that the students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session, which was their basic demand,” said an official statement from the Ministry. “Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved since this was the main demand of the students.”

Mr. Nishank said the “continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified”. The statement said institutions of higher education should not be converted into political arenas, adding that over 5,000 students have already registered for the winter session.

Students and faculty have pointed out that other demands, including those which were mutually agreed upon during negotiations helmed by the Ministry last month, have still not been met.