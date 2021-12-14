‘JNU admission policy not discriminatory’

NEW DELHI

14 December 2021 01:10 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday said that there was no discrimination against PhD aspirants from marginalised sections of the society in its admission policy.

The university responded a day after several students groups of the university said that candidates who appeared for viva voce had said they were given very low marks, especially in cases where students are from marginalised sections.

The university said that members of the PhD selection committee are not provided information about the categories of students to ensure that there is no bias.

