JMM chalks out plan for Lok Sabha election, will play role of ‘big brother’ in alliance 

July 05, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Ranchi

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election during its one-day central committee meeting in the State capital.

JMM president Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also the executive president of the JMM, attended the meeting along with MLAs, MPs and representatives of the district units.

Sources in the party said that during the meeting everyone supported the idea of playing the role of “elder brother” in the Grand Alliance. The party has also chalked out the strategy for the upcoming Dumri byelection.

At the closed-door meeting which lasted for six hours at the Sohrai Bhavan, the district presidents and office-bearers placed their views before the JMM president. Many leaders pointed out the problems in the organisation and the government, and the party president and Chief Minister assured them that their grievances would be addressed soon.

Mr. Hemant Soren expressed disappointment over the slow progress of the party’s membership drive. He stressed upon strengthening the organisation by setting a target of 50 lakh members before Lok Sabha election.

Central committee member Vinod Pandey said, “During the meeting it was decided to strengthen the organisation at the booth level to district and State level before the Lok Sabha election. The party workers have been instructed to make preparations for the election on all the 14 Lok Sabha seats.”

Besides the feedback from the party leaders, the top leadership asked the cadre to create awareness about the good work done by the government among the people.

Many MLAs and leaders of the party were not present in the meeting, including Lobin Hembrom and Chamra Linda who had earlier raised their voice against the Chief Minister. However, Mr. Pandey clarified that many MLAs had spoken on phone and cited personal reasons for not attending the meeting.

