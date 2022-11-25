J&K’s revised electoral rolls sees highest ever addition of 7.72 lakh voters

November 25, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The much-awaited revised electoral rolls of J&K on Friday saw an increase of 7.72 lakh electors, the highest ever increase of 10.19% in the electoral rolls of the Union Territory (U.T.).

“There is a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, a 10.19% net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll. This was for the first time in the history of J&K that more than 11 lakh names were included in a single Special Summary Revision (SSR) period,” Anil Salgotra, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, said.

He said the overall net addition of 7,72,872 is a milestone as the best figure till date even in election year SSRs was less than two lakhs.

J&K has a total of 83,59,771 electors now, out of which 42,91,687 are male, 184 are third gender and 40,67,900 are females.

“The elector population ratio has increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during this SSR. The gender ratio of the final electoral roll has increased from 921 to 948. The gender ratio has shown a remarkable increase by 27 points,” Mr. Salgotra said.

Overall, there has been a 6% increase in the Elector Population Ratio, making it 58% from 52%, he added.

The photo coverage in the roll was maintained at 99.99%, as “no new entry without a proper photograph has been allowed in the electoral roll”.

“There are 57,253 marked as Persons with Disabilities electors in the final electoral roll, an increase of 46% over the draft roll,” officials said.

After the completion of delimitation exercises in the U.T. of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India ordered pre-revision activities in the U.T. in June this year. It was aimed at mapping the existing electoral rolls of 83 pre-delimitation constituencies to the post-delimitation 90 constituencies. A total of seven seats were added to the J&K Assembly after the delimitation process, with six seats added to the Jammu division and one to the Kashmir division.

There is an addition of 613 new polling stations, pushing the total polling station count to 11,370.

The publication of fresh electoral rolls is likely to pave the way for the announcement of first ever Assembly polls in J&K, which is without an elected government since 2018.