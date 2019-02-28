J&K’s parties, separatists urge de-escalation

J&K’s mainstream political parties and separatist groups on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to “de-escalate” in the wake of the Indian Air Force’s strike inside Pakistan and a counter strike by the Pakistan Air Force in the past two days.

“I urge both countries to shun violence,” appealed National Conference president Farqooq Abdullah. “History bears testimony to the fact that war did not help both the neighbours resolve their long pending issues,” he added.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said she hoped that the leaders of both the countries show restraint and take a step back to think about the catastrophic consequences that would follow a war. “Pakistan has expressed its intention to crack down on terrorism and initiate a dialogue with India,” Ms. Mufti said. “Perhaps the best gesture to gain India’s trust at this point would be the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan back home,” she added.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged India and Pakistan “not to escalate the situation and desist from warmongering... Only talking to one another is the way forward,” he said.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai also urged “nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, to shun war”. “After fighting costly wars, we have to finally sit on a negotiating table for a solution,” he said.

Suspend political activities

Meanwhile, former chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to suspend” political activities until Wing Commander Abhinandan was returned safely.

“It can’t be business as usual with him criss-crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive,” he tweeted.