J&K’s first ever district council polls from Nov. 28

By-elections for vacant seats of sarpanch and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will also take place simultaneously

Elections to the first ever District Development Councils (DDC), to set up the third tier under the Panchayati Raj, will be held in eight phases in 20 districts from November 28 in J&K.

“It will conclude on December 22. By-elections for the vacant seats of sarpanch and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will also take place simultaneously,” State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma said. The electoral rolls used in panchayat elections, updated on January 1, 2020, will be used for the DDC polls.

“Delimitation has been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the Union Territory of J&K. The term of the DDC will be five years,” Mr. Sharma said.

Each district in J&K has been divided into 14 constituencies for the DDCs.

For the first time, the West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) will be entitled to exercise their right to vote.

“COVID-19 protocols will be followed in spirit. Polling will take place through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, postal ballots will be made available for COVID-19 patients in isolation, senior citizens and the physically unwell,” Mr. Sharma said.

The eight-phase polls will also fill 228 vacant seats of ULBs and 13,000 seats of panch and sarpanch in J&K.

Polling hours have been set from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and counting will take place on December 22.

The expenditure limit for the DDC polls has been set at ₹5 lakh, for sarpanch seats ₹1 lakh and for panch seats ₹50,000.