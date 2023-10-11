J&K youth should come forward for social, environmental causes, says President Murmu

October 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Srinagar

President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a two-day visit to J&K, stressed on the youth to come forward for social and environmental causes, especially to preserve the Himalayan ecosystem.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, Ms. Murmu urged the youth to contribute to ‘Aman’ and ‘Chayen’ (peace and prosperity).

“Students of the varsity should actively participate in social service along with their studies. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve this paradise on earth. The varsity should be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem,” Ms. Murmu said, while using the famous Kashmiri saying from Sufi saint Sheikh Noruddin Noorani, “Ann poshe teli yele wan poshe” (Food supply cannot sustain only when forest will sustain).

Speaking a line in Kashmiri, “Ye Che Mouj Kashmir” (this is mother Kashmir)“, Ms. Murmu pointed out the need for sustainable development. “The lessons of sustainable development are part of Kashmir’s heritage,” Ms. Murmu said.

Underlining that the society and the country, whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity, Ms. Murmu expressed happiness over 55 percent of students at the Kashmir University being girls.

“The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country,” she said.

She said students of this campus are more vibrant and beautiful than others in the country. “Kashmir University has had the blessings of Hazratbal in the past and the same will remain,” she said.

She said the work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering. “Our country has priceless treasures in every field of knowledge and science. It is the responsibility of the academic world to find ways to re-use such organically grown knowledge systems in today’s circumstances,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Murmu arrived in Srinagar amid upgraded security cover in the city. The President Murmu was received by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

On her maiden visit to J&K, Ms. Murmu will visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple to inaugurate a re-modelled Parvati Bhavan and Skywalk at the revered shrine on October 12.

She is scheduled to interact with members of local tribal groups and women of self-help groups at the Raj Bhavan.

