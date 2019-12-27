J&K will get statehood soon, says Ram Madhav

With protests from people in the Jammu region, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir “will be granted statehood in the near future”.

“The BJP is in favour of granting statehood to J&K as early as the conditions permit. The rights of local people will be preserved in the region,” said Mr. Madhav. “Delimitation will be started soon in the region.”

He said Pakistan could not alter the legal status of occupied regions. “Our forces are fully equipped on the border and all the containing activities are being done as necessary,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Madhav said people from across the region had welcomed the bold step to remove Articles 370 and 35(A). “The whole region of J&K has remained most peaceful in these five months, reducing civilian casualties to almost nil. There also fewer incidents of stone-throwing this year giving an impression of a modified mindset among the youth,” he said.

Internet in Kargil

On the communication blockade, Mr. Madhav said he was in favour of doing away with the restrictions in the region. “Internet has started in Kargil after Leh. Soon, Internet will be restored in the regions of J&K,” he said.

He said only 30 to 40 people and fewer than 100 were being detained at present. “The BJP is also in favour of resumption of political activity in the region soon,” he added.

Mr. Madhav also met Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu.